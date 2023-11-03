New in Neenah: Laylas Place opens its doors, replaces Bar 22

Bar 22 in Neenah closed at the end of September, and now, at the beginning of November, a replacement bar is already opening its doors.

The new bar is called Laylas Place, named after the owner's daughter.

It has the same ownership as the Daily Pint in Appleton.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A new bar that's joining the scene in downtown Neenah... I'm your Neenah Neighborhood Reporter Darby McCarthy checking out Laylas Place.

Laylas Place is named after the owner's daughter. And Chris Paulson, the owner, also owns The Daily Pint in Appleton.

General Manager Haley Sorensen says she and her team are excited to be joining the scene in downtown Neenah.

“We wanted to expand into like something that was a little bit more downtown versus the Daily Pint where it was more of a neighborhood bar. You still want to have that vibe here with the neighborhood bar, having like a cozy environment and having it be like family friendly. But we wanted to have a little bit more going on around us too. So, with The Plaza across the street and all of the other local businesses, we're really excited to be a part of it.”

Sorensen says that she thinks what makes Laylas Place so special is the friendly and personable staff. She says they all treat each other like family, and they look forward to doing the same for everyone who stops in.