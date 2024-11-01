Neenah’s proposed budget focuses on long-awaited projects

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Neenah’s proposed budget for 2025 is set at $82.3 million, reflecting an increase of more than 8% from last year. This budget includes funding for significant infrastructure projects that have been on hold for years.



Neenah Mayor Jane Lang breaks down Neenah's 2025 City Budget Proposal

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Chief Travis Teesch explains why Fire Station 31 needs a remodeling

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

One of the key allocations is $2.4 million for the reconstruction of South Commercial Street. Additionally, $3 million is budgeted for the remodeling of Fire Station 31. Fire Chief Travis Teesch emphasized the need for these renovations.

“The station needs roof repairs, and there are leaks in the walls. It was not built to current standards, and it lacks proper temperature control,” Teesch said. “The building needs to be updated.”

While the Neenah and Menasha fire department has requested new full-time positions, Mayor Jane Lang stated that her focus is on supporting existing staff due to budgetary constraints. She highlighted rising health insurance costs as a major factor.

“We had to figure out how to manage the budget while maintaining good services for our citizens,” Lang explained.

For taxpayers, this budget means a 16-cent increase per $1,000 of assessed value. A home valued at $275,000 would see an increase of $44 in property taxes for the year.

Lang reassured residents, saying, “We worked hard to keep the budget steady and even.”

Neenah's Common Counsel will vote on the proposal November 19, 2024.

Construction on Fire Station 31 and South Commercial Street is expected to begin in the summer of 2025.