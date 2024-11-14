Neenah’s Immanuel United Church of Christ to close, create legacy fund for community support

Immanuel United Church of Christ to close on December 29 after over 150 years in Neenah, transitioning to a Legacy Fund to support the community.

Annual grants of $25,000 to $40,000 are expected to aid local programs, with the first distribution projected for 2026.

Pastor cites volunteer shortages as a factor in the closure, but emphasizes the lasting impact the fund will have on the city of Neenah.

NEENAH, WI – After more than 150 years of service, Immanuel United Church of Christ will be closing its doors on December 29. The church, led by Pastor Tom Fritz, has announced a transition from in-person ministry to a Legacy Fund aimed at supporting Neenah's community.

Pastor Fritz explained the new direction, "We’ll close on the 29th of December, and then all of our assets will enter a Legacy Fund. For the rest of, well, forever, income from that fund will come into the Neenah community." The Legacy Fund will focus on supporting local programs and agencies, though specific beneficiaries are still being decided.

While the closure is bittersweet, Pastor Fritz believes the fund will have a significant positive impact, potentially providing $25,000 to $40,000 annually to the community. The first distribution from the fund is expected to be in 2026, depending on the final sale value of the church property.

The church faced challenges with volunteer availability, making the closure feel inevitable, according to Fritz. "Our folks were just done doing everything," he said. "We were running out of volunteers who could carry all the responsibilities."

Fritz hopes that church members and the community focus on the larger impact. “We’re going to miss each other and this ministry, but it’s going to be wonderful to see the lives touched by our Legacy Fund for decades—maybe even a century or more.”

