Neenah’s Commercial Street Project set to begin after a decade of planning

Neenah’s South Commercial Street reconstruction begins March 10, with upgrades to pavement, sidewalks, and storm sewers

Businesses will remain accessible, with northbound traffic allowed and a detour using Bell Street, Harrison Street, and Winneconne Avenue

Construction is expected to last through late October, covering 1.5 miles through a mixed commercial and residential area

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A long-anticipated reconstruction project on South Commercial Street is set to begin next month, bringing significant changes to one of the city’s main thoroughfares.

The project, which has been in the planning stages for a decade, will overhaul the stretch from Stanley Street to Tyler Street.

“We’re reconstructing South Commercial Street this year, from Stanley Street on the south end to Tyler Street on the north end,” said Gerry Kaiser, Neenah’s director of public works.

Major Infrastructure Upgrades

Set to begin on March 10, the reconstruction will include storm sewer replacements, new pavement, and updated sidewalks.

“We are replacing all of the storm sewer that’s in the road right now, and we are removing and replacing all of the pavement and sidewalk in that area too,” Kaiser said.

While the street layout will see some adjustments, Kaiser assured that traffic flow would remain largely unaffected. The road will be slightly narrowed, but the driving lanes will stay the same.

Business Owners Concerned About Impact

For local businesses along the corridor, the construction presents potential challenges. Darren Kornowske, owner of Saucy Kitchen, which opened in November, expressed concerns about reduced visibility and traffic disruptions.

“It’s kind of nerve-wracking because, you know, your first three to five years are when you’re starting and getting your clientele,” Kornowske said. “And if they start to divert traffic away from this intersection because of the construction and they bring it down onto Henry Street, well, it completely bypasses us.”

City Plans to Maintain Access

To mitigate the impact, the city plans to stage construction in a way that allows northbound traffic to continue flowing.

“While it’s being constructed, it’s being staged to allow northbound traffic throughout construction, which aids in helping the businesses have access during the time of construction,” Kaiser said.

Additionally, a detour will be set up using Bell Street, Harrison Street, and Winneconne Avenue.

A Lengthy but Necessary Project

Covering a mile and a half through a mixed commercial and residential area, the project is expected to be extensive.

“That’s a pretty substantial length through a mixed commercial and residential area, so there’s a lot that goes into it, and we’ve gotten to a point where we’re ready to start building,” Kaiser said.

The construction is expected to continue through late October.

