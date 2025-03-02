Neenah’s 920 Boys keep riding year-round—even on ice

Ice biking in winter: The 920 Boys, an ice biking club based in Neenah, WI, ride year-round with modifications to their bikes to handle icy conditions, ensuring safety and performance.



Safety and precautions: Members of the group prioritize safety by wearing protective gear and checking ice conditions, despite the inherent risks of riding on frozen surface.



Community and growth: With over 100 active members, the 920 Boys continue to grow, sharing their passion for ice biking through platforms like YouTube and Facebook, fostering a year-round biking community.

NEENAH, WI — For Matt Summerville, waiting for summer to ride wasn’t an option. As the founder of 920 Boys, an ice biking club based in Neenah, he and his fellow riders have found a way to keep their passion alive—even in the dead of winter.

“Like, how can you ride on the ice? How can you get that low in the turn?” Summerville said.

With Wisconsin winters stretching as long as six months, Summerville and his crew weren’t willing to let the cold stop them.

“It’s extremely hard to go four, sometimes six months in these cold months here in Wisconsin,” he said. “So our motto is ‘two wheels, 365,’ and we have the opportunity to ride on the ice.”

That opportunity isn’t limited to experienced riders. I took to the ice myself with Kyle Kehl, a member of the group, to see what the experience was like firsthand, but not just any bike can handle the ice. Summerville said modifications are necessary to ensure safety and performance.

“You can throw studs in your tires, and there’s a few modifications you can do,” he said.

Jacob Young, a brand ambassador for 920 Boys, said the process is easier than it might seem.

“It took me about two and a half hours to screw all of these in,” Young said. “If you look, I have a V pattern going on this tire. So when this tire rolls around, it’s hitting with this triangle shape on the ice, and that digs in really tight. That allows me to pop my wheelies.”

When it comes to safety, Summerville is clear—there’s always risk.

“It’s hard to say because safe ice is really not a thing,” he said. “You have to be careful.”

That’s why the 920 Boys follow strict precautions every time they ride.

“We try to take as many precautions as we can,” Summerville said. “We wear as much safety gear as we can, we check ice conditions. But for us, it’s worth it.”

The club has grown significantly, boasting more than 100 active members, a growing presence on YouTube, and over 1,000 followers on Facebook.

“We all have our separate lives, but at the end of the day, for me and my friends, it seems like two wheels bring us together,” Summerville said.

And they don’t plan to stop anytime soon.

“We all share a deep passion for the sport and the community,” he said. “For myself, getting on my bike after a long day of work is the best stress relief I’ve found.”

For the 920 Boys, two wheels aren’t just for summer—they’re a year-round way of life.

