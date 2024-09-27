Neenah woman fights Lyme Disease with community-based clean food cafe and grocer

Kimberly and Rich Van Sistine open up Urban Market Cafe and Grocer in Downtown Neenah to provide a healthier eating alternative to residents.

After overcoming her personal battle with Lyme disease, Kimberly Van Sistine has dedicated herself to ensuring that her neighbors in Neenah have access to clean, nutritious food. This commitment has culminated in the establishment of Urban Market, a family-owned business focused on ethical sourcing and health.

In late 2011, Kimberly received the life-altering diagnosis of Lyme disease. Her husband, Rich Van Sistine, recalls the weight of that day: “That was a real difficult day. I remember where I was when she told me that she had Lyme disease.”

For Kimberly, the aftermath was fraught with challenges. “I had been really sick with Lyme disease, and I was to the point where I didn't know anything that was going to make me feel better,” she shared. Initially reliant on medications, she soon turned her attention to her diet. “I learned that foods can heal your body. And I thought, why don't we bring that to Neenah, and then the whole community can benefit from that,” she explained.

While there is no official dietary guideline for Lyme disease, organizations like the Global Lyme Alliance advocate for a "cleaner diet" to help manage symptoms. Kimberly has taken this message to heart, prioritizing ethics and health over profit in her business decisions. “Anything that comes into the store, I make sure I learn the whole story of that company. I read the story, I reach out to them, I find out every ingredient that's in the product,” she emphasized.

Urban Market is more than just a grocery store; it’s a family affair. Four of the Van Sistines' daughters work alongside Kimberly and Rich, who describe their mission as fostering community. “To be together as a family and to bring other families here, that was our goal, that was our mission,” Rich stated.

Kimberly affectionately describes her native Neenah as “a beautiful city,” and this is the second business the family has opened in the downtown area. Through Urban Market, she hopes to create a space where clean food can aid in healing and bring the community closer together.

