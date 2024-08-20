Neenah Police warns neighbors of phone scam involving the PD's number

NEENAH (NBC 26) — The Neenah Police Department is warning neighbors of a phone scam involving the department's non-emergency number.

Police say the impostor will use the police department's non-emergency number, which is (920) 886-6000, and state they are a Neenah police officer. Police say the scammer tries to use a scare tactic to receive sensitive information or payment but won't identify themselves.

"Please know that if one of our officers does reach out to you, they will ALWAYS identify themselves," Neenah PD wrote in a Facebook post. "If you are still suspicious, the officer will make a personal visit to your address to verify that you have been talking to an actual Neenah Police Department officer."