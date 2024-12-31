Neenah Police partners with Fox Valley Cab for free New Year’s Eve rides

Free Safe Rides: Neenah Police and Fox Valley Cab are offering complimentary rides home on New Year’s Eve from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Safety First: The program aims to prevent impaired driving and ensure community safety during holiday celebrations.

Local Service: Rides are available only within Neenah and transport passengers to their homes or overnight locations, not to other bars.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Neenah Police Department is teaming up with Fox Valley Cab to provide free rides on New Year’s Eve, aiming to keep community members safe during the year-end celebrations.

The Dome Sports Bar and Grill, like many establishments across the Fox Valley, is gearing up for a busy holiday night. Former Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert, who owns The Dome, is playing an active role in ensuring patrons get home safely.

“The goal is to make sure that people get home safe and that people in the community stay safe,” Kaufert said.

Kaufert helped establish Neenah’s “Free Safe Ride Home” program in collaboration with the police department and Fox Valley Cab.

“It means a lot that the Neenah PD trusts us, and our community trusts us to partner with them for the New Year’s Safe Ride program,” said Kaydee Howard, human resources manager at Fox Valley Cab.

The initiative comes at a critical time, as the National Safety Council projects 179 fatalities on U.S. roads during the New Year’s holiday.

“Safety is so important for us,” Howard said. “It only takes two seconds and a slight impairment for something tragic to happen.”

Free rides will be offered from 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Residents can call 920-225-9241 to arrange a ride.

According to Neenah Police Sgt. Jason Fosler, the process is straightforward.

“The cab will come pick them up at the bar, and drive them home. They don’t have to pay anything or exchange anything with the driver,” Fosler explained.

However, the rides are limited to Neenah residents and are only for transportation to a home or a designated overnight location — not to another bar.

This partnership highlights the community’s commitment to keeping the roads safe and preventing impaired driving as residents ring in the New Year.