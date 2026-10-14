Neenah police chief to retire after nearly nine years leading the department

NEENAH (NBC 26) — After nearly nine years leading the Neenah Police Department, Chief Aaron Olson is preparing to retire — leaving behind a department he says has accomplished more than he ever expected.

"So, we've really achieved everything I set out to achieve, and then some," Olson said.

Olson, who will retire April 2, 2027, joined the department as a captain in 2015 before becoming chief in 2018.

WATCH THE FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE:

Neenah police chief to retire after nearly 9 years leading the department

Although he never originally envisioned becoming a police chief, Olson said the opportunity to lead Neenah's department gave him a chance to shape its future — particularly the culture within it.

"So we say it every single day here is dignity and respect, how we treat each other in these walls of the police department, how we treat our citizens, and every single call that we go to, and every interaction, we can do so respectfully," Olson said.

That philosophy has guided his leadership as the department earned accreditation, expanded its training facilities and strengthened mental health support for officers.

The training center has also created new opportunities for community engagement, including hosting the Citizens Police Academy.

But beyond those improvements, Olson said what stands out most is the way his officers conduct themselves, even during difficult situations.

"I'm just super proud of how they handle themselves," Olson said.

With his retirement approaching, Olson said he believes the department is in a strong position for whoever takes over.

"And so I feel like I'm going out on top right now when it comes to how everything is going," Olson said.

Outside of work, Olson is looking forward to having more time with his wife and two sons, who are both in high school and involved in sports.

"I will definitely be able to be home a lot more. And my wife and kids are, they're happy about that. I'm happy about that," Olson said.

And while his career in law enforcement is coming to an end, Olson said he has no plans to leave the community he has grown to love.

"Like I said, when I started here 12 years ago, I didn't know one single person. And now this is home for us. We don't plan on leaving," Olson said.

With six months remaining before his retirement, Olson is focused on preparing the department for its next chapter. He said a succession plan has been in development for years, and he wants to make sure the next chief is positioned to succeed.

"When I give the keys over the next police chief, they can just keep going and make it better," Olson said.

For Olson, that's the goal as he prepares to close out nearly three decades in law enforcement — leaving the department ready to build on the work accomplished during his time as chief.