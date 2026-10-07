Neenah police chief announces retirement

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson announced Wednesday that he will retire next year, according to a press release from his office.

Olson began his law enforcement career in 1998 and was appointed Neenah's chief in 2018.

“Neenah is an extraordinary community,” Olson said in the release. “The trust and support of our residents have meant more than I can express. Serving this community has truly been an honor.”

Olson thanked department staff, police commissioners, retired mayors, current Mayor Brian Borchardt, his family and the residents of Neenah.

His final day of service is scheduled for April 2, 2027.