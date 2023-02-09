Neenah Menasha Fire highlights importance of having dives teams

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Ahead of sturgeon spearing season, the Neenah Menasha Fire Department wanted to emphasize the importance of dive teams.

“This recreational activity is not without risk, as we all know, and some know better than others,” said Assistant Chief Jim Peglow from the Neenah Menasha Fire Department.

A seminar was held that allowed impact stories to be shared including one from Tina Katze.

“On valentine's day 2009 I lost my daughter and my ex-husband,” said Tina Katze.

The accident took place on Lake Winnebago about half a mile from the shore. In the truck were Savannah, her father, and her friend Tiffany, and it was before the area fire departments had dive teams.

Tina took her sadness and turned it into action by starting Savannah’s Pay It Forward Foundation.

“The fact remains that we need you. We need all of you,” said Katze.

Savannah’s Pay It Forward helped fund area dive teams and in 2011, the Neenah Menasha Fire Department formed one of its own.

“We have a lake here that we respond to all the time, and we don't like feeling helpless...so that's why we go and get the extra certifications and do all the extra training just in case we need to go down and help someone,” said Captain Anthony Leiton from the Neenah Menasha Fire Department.

The only survivor of the 2009 accident was Tiffany Dombrowksi. Later in life, she paid a special tribute to the friend she lost by naming her own daughter after her friend that she lost.

“I came up with her name because of my friend Savannah that died in an accident, and I wanted to remember her by giving Savannah her name,” said Tiffany Dombrowksi.

Medical Director Dr. Mark Westfall stressed that having diving teams is a big deal this weekend but just as important every weekend.

“They're still gonna need a dive team out there to give them a chance at survival,” said Dr. Mark Westfall.

Today was all about reminding area fire departments about how important dive teams are to the community.