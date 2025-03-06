Neenah Man honored by Neenah Police Department for heroic rescue after fiery crash

Tanner Ater received a Life-Saving Certificate and a Neenah Police Department coin for his heroic rescue

Neenah Police recognized Ater’s bravery in saving a couple from a burning vehicle in freezing conditions

Ater hopes his actions will inspire others to step up and help those in need

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

NEENAH, WI — A Neenah man was recognized for his bravery after risking his life to rescue two people from a burning vehicle.

Tanner Ater was getting ready for work early on Jan. 20 when he heard a loud boom outside.

"I happened to see a car on its side when I stepped out, and a lady screaming for help," Ater said.

Without hesitation, he rushed to the scene with his tow truck. With the help of police officers who arrived moments later, Ater helped free a woman and her husband from the burning wreckage.

Body camera footage from the Neenah Police Department captured the intensity of the rescue.

"On you—ready? One, two, three. Keep going, you might have to tumble, man," one officer is heard saying as they worked to pull the victims to safety.

Officials said Ater risked his own life in freezing conditions to save two strangers, and they wanted to honor him for his selflessness.

"On behalf of the police department, we have a life-saving award for Tanner, along with one of our department challenge coins. So, congratulations," Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson said during a ceremony recognizing Ater’s bravery.

Olson called it "one of the most heroic things that I’ve seen from a citizen do."

Neenah Mayor Jane Lang and members of the Neenah Common Council also expressed their gratitude.

"Thank you so much, Tanner. We really appreciate you, and you truly embody the spirit of community," Lang said.

For Ater, the recognition was never the goal.

"I didn’t do it for the fame. I didn’t do it for anything. It was just the right thing to do for anybody, no matter what," he said.

Ater hopes his actions will inspire others to step up when they see someone in need.

"I really hope people will get out there to actually help others in this world. I didn’t really know these people at the time, but that didn’t matter. I’m just glad that I was there to help them and save their life," he said.

Ater said he has not yet met with the two people he rescued but plans to reach out once they have fully recovered.