Neenah Joint School District has a new superintendent

NEENAH (NBC 26) — The Neenah Joint School District board has selected Dr. Steve Harrison as the district's next superintendent.

The board approved the move during a special meeting Monday.

The district said Harrison comes to Neenah from the Appleton Area School District. He's worked in AASD since 2015 and is currently the Assistant Superintendent for Assessment, Curriculum and Instruction.

NJSD said Harrison will replace Dr. Mary Pfeiffer. She is retiring after 15 years as Neenah superintendent.

Harrison will begin his new position on July 1.

“I’m really looking forward to connecting with students, families and community members to build a foundation of trust and transparency,” Harrison said. “Neenah is a special place and it’s where I want to be to finish my career in education.”

Neenah Joint School District

NJSD said Harrison's mother, Barb, was a reading specialist at Spring Road Elementary School in Neenah from 1981 to 2003.

“In many ways, this feels like I’m coming home,” Harrison said. “I spent a lot of time in my mom’s classroom while growing up and it fueled my desire to work in education. It’s exciting to come back to a district that has given so much to my family. It’s really a dream come true.”

Harrison began his teaching career in Lake Geneva in 2000 and also worked at Oshkosh North and West High Schools from 2003 to 2013.

“Steve brings a fresh vision and energy to Neenah,” Board of Education president Brian Epley said. “His strong background in curriculum and instruction set him apart as a candidate. He also brings an inclusive mindset to build a connected culture across the entire District.”

Harrison is NJSD's 10th superintendent all-time. He lives in Winneconne with his wife and four children.