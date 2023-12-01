Neenah High School students learning virtually following fire alarm evacuation

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Neenah High School students will be learning virtually Friday following a fire alarm.

In an email to NBC 26, the District said all students and staff were evacuated and re-positioned in the academic wings of the building after getting clearance from the Fox Crossing Fire Department.

The District said everyone is safe.

Investigators believe the cause of the alarm is an air handler that services the atrium, according to the District. Students and staff are being sent home and are switching to virtual learning for the day as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to NBC 26 for further updates.