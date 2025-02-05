Neenah High School Sophomore’s Painting on display at Milwaukee Art Museum

Neenah High School sophomore Lydia Grosskopf’s painting is currently on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum after winning a Silver Key in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Out of thousands of student submissions statewide, Neenah High School sophomore Lydia Grosskopf has earned a prestigious honor—her painting is currently on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum as part of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Grosskopf’s journey to the museum started with a simple class assignment: paint a portrait. She turned to her friend, Elijah Fetherston, for inspiration.

"I was like, 'Can you take a selfie?' and he was like 'sure' and took it"

After completing the painting, Grosskopf didn’t think much of it—until her teacher took notice.

"She's like, 'Do you mind if I submit this to the Scholastic Arts Competition?' and I'm like, 'Sure,'" Grosskopf said.

A month later, an unexpected email arrived.

"I check my email and it's like, 'You won Silver Key,' and I'm like, 'Oh my God, no way!'" Grosskopf said.

Winning a Silver or Gold Key in the statewide competition means an artist’s work is showcased at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Grosskopf’s painting is now among the pieces featured.

For Elijah Fetherston, the moment was surreal.

"I don't know what to say exactly… like, how do we act? Because my photo ended up in a painting that's in a museum. It's a lot, it's a lot," he said.

For Grosskopf, art is an ever-present force in her life.

"Anything you see, you can make art of, or you can make it into art," she said.

As for Fetherston, he now has a lighthearted piece of advice for others.

"If your friend asks you for a quick selfie… just give it to them… don't ask," he joked.

Grosskopf and her family will attend a banquet at the Milwaukee Art Museum on Saturday to celebrate her achievement alongside other student artists whose work was also selected.