Neenah High School junior earns perfect ACT score

The Neenah Joint School District says Tony Marose got a perfect 36 composite score on a recent ACT exam.
Posted at 6:28 PM, May 09, 2024
NEENAH (NBC 26) — A Neenah High School junior earned himself a perfect score on a recent ACT exam.

The Neenah Joint School District says Tony Marose got a 36 composite score. That does not mean he answered every question correctly, but a 36 represents a combination of scores in English, math, reading, and science.

School district leaders say 1,386,355 students took the ACT last year. 2,542 of them earned a 36 composite score. That's 0.18% of all test takers who got a perfect score. The national average for the ACT is 19.5.

Marose has a 4.0 grade point average and participates in tennis and cross country.

