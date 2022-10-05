NEENAH (NBC 26) — Neenah organizations are mounting relief efforts to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Ft. Myers, Florida.

“It's bigger than we ever imagined it was going to be like today,” said Aaron Olson, the Neenah Police Chief.

All day people brought water and nonperishable items to a Neenah Pick ‘n Save. By Saturday, those items will be in Fort Myers.

Olivia Acree Neenah groups send relief to hurricane devastated Fort Myers.

“The people down there are grateful to get anything,” said Wayne Peters, NM Transfer Company truck driver.

The Neenah Police Department, N&M Transfer Company, RotoGraphic Printing, and Pick 'n Save all helped coordinate the drive.

“The response has been tremendous. Typically, a 53-foot semi-trailer, we struggle sometimes to get it loaded full,” said Larry Briski, NM Transfer Company general manager.

This is NM Transfer Company’s fifth natural disaster relief trip, and they filled a 53-foot trailer in four hours.

“This is the fastest we’ve seen donations come on any of these trips so far,” said Peters.

Wayne has been part of 5 drives for disaster relief and never saw a turn-out like this.

“I’ve seen people desperate for a 6 pack of water,” said Peters. “We’ve never had that happen around here. If we ever have, we'd hope someone would come to help too."

Olivia Acree Neenah groups send relief to hurricane devastated Fort Myers.

By noon, one truck was full and another was on its way.

“We’re so fortunate to live in the Fox Valley where we have a lot of generous people, so we thought if we could do this drive, we’d probably be able to make an impact,” said Chief Olson.

Chief Olson of Neenah used to live and work in Fort Myers.

“Obviously Florida is a long way away, but we’re all neighbors here in America and this hurricane is like nothing we’ve ever seen,” said Chief Olson.

To their police department, it was no surprise he’d put together something like this.

“Quite honestly, they’re not surprised because those are two individuals that truly operate from their heart,” said Lieutenant Roger Valdivia from the Fort Myers Police.

With the support of the community, they were able to send two trailer loads of items to help the Fort Myers Police Department which will receive the trailer and make sure all of the donated items are distributed to those in need.