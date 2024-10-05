Neenah Football program sees significant jump in participation

NEENAH (NBC 26) — In a notable departure from the national trend of declining youth football participation, Neenah's football program district-wide is experiencing a strong resurgence.



The middle school program has grown by nearly 40 percent over the past few years

According to coaches, that's growing the player pipeline through the freshman and varsity classes

Coaches says it's about student development first and more than just the game

Neenah Middle School Director of Football Ryan St. Clair says prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program saw around 150 participants annually, averaging about 50 students across 6th, 7th, and 8th grades.

Now, he says, that number has surged to 215, with approximately 70 to 75 students per grade taking to the field.

"We’ve seen a 40 percent increase in participation in football," St. Clair said, emphasizing the positive momentum within the program.

While the numbers are encouraging, Neenah High School's Athletic Director Mike Elkin stresses that the football program aims to be more than just about the game.

"Our coaches are actively checking on grades and ensuring that students are passing," he said. "We focus on their behavior and overall development, which ultimately makes them better individuals."

Elkin says the program's philosophy centers around character development, with coaches instilling values that extend beyond athletics.

St. Clair highlighted the importance of fostering leadership skills among players, acknowledging that most will not pursue college football.

"They care about the kids future lives and want to ensure they grow up as leaders and excel academically," he said.

Sophomore Cooper Sieck embodies this spirit, describing the football team as a "family."

"It’s really nice. Everyone's supporting you. If you make a mistake, they’re all there for you. And if you do something good, they’re all hyping you up," Sieck said.

As Neenah High School looks to build on this momentum, Elkin expressed hope that the increase in participation will translate to enhanced success for the program.

"We want to create an environment where every student feels valued and encouraged," he said.