Neenah flower shop raises funds for breast cancer awareness

A Neenah flower shop is donating a portion of its sales this October in support of those affected by breast cancer.



The initiative is called "Pedals with a purpose"

10 percent of pink arrangement sales will go to breast cancer research and support.



In a initiative to combat breast cancer, Seven Thymes Flower Shop in Downtown Neenah is stepping up this October, donating a portion of its sales to support those affected by the disease. Owner Joelle Miller is leading the charge through her fundraising campaign, "Pedals with a Purpose."

“Even if it’s temporary, it brings lasting joy,” Miller said, emphasizing the power of flowers to uplift spirits during difficult times.

Breast cancer is a deeply personal issue for Miller, who has witnessed its impact within her own family. She shared that her mother and grandmother were diagnosed, and many customers have also been affected.

Throughout October, the flower shop will donate ten percent of all proceeds from pink arrangements to both the Medical College of Wisconsin and the Breast Cancer Alliance Foundation. Additionally, a portion of the funds will benefit ThedaCare's Trina Fund, a local initiative that assists women in the Fox Valley with treatment costs.

Miller said her motivation is rooted in community support. She expressed a desire to show her care and give back to those affected by breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Seven Thymes Flower Shop is doing its part to make a difference.