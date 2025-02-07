Neenah family struggles amid nursing shortage, awaiting kidney transplant

Neenah family struggles with a severe nursing shortage, leaving them without the in-home care they desperately need for their children with special needs.

NEENAH, WI — A nationwide nursing shortage is making it increasingly difficult for families to balance work and life—especially those caring for children with special needs. In Neenah, the Piasecki family is facing that challenge firsthand.

Mindi and Mark Piasecki have five children, four of whom have special needs. Their youngest, one-year-old Levon, has Goldenhar syndrome and requires a tracheostomy to breathe, necessitating around-the-clock care.

"Fighting to keep my kids alive has been my journey for the last ten years," Mindi Piasecki said.

Their four-year-old son, Isaac, has been hospitalized at Children's Hospital in Milwaukee for weeks due to kidney failure. Doctors say he needs a transplant.

"We're hoping for a kidney before he has to be put back on dialysis," Mindi said.

With Isaac’s hospitalization, Mindi spends most of her time in Milwaukee, while Mark stays in Neenah caring for their other four children—three of whom are still in diapers.

"He's home with four children, and three of them are still in diapers, and he is taking care of all of them," she said.

A Shortage of Care

Despite being approved for more than 20 hours of private-duty nursing each day, the Piaseckis have struggled to find consistent help due to a severe shortage of home health workers.

"We were also approved for respite care for our other four children to help get the kids ready in the morning so maybe I could sleep an extra hour, and we have no one," Mindi said. "No one wants to work the overnight hours as an RN."

According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, the state currently has about 68,100 registered nurses, while demand for 2024 is projected at 78,000. The gap is expected to widen to 14,000 by 2030. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services cites low wages, difficult schedules, and lack of funding for training as primary reasons for the shortage.

Recently, the Piaseckis were able to hire a local respite worker, Erin Harris, who is training to provide overnight care.

"I think we're just playing it by ear and seeing what she needs," Harris said.

However, Mindi says they still lack the day-to-day care they desperately need.

"I've pretty much done everything I can possibly do, but I've found no one," she said.

Searching for Help

The Piaseckis have been working with a nursing placement agency but have yet to receive an update on when care may be available.

"When we don't have that nurse, I sleep in Levi's room so that I can get up and suction him, so basically, I'm awake 24 hours a day," Mindi said.

As they continue waiting for nursing assistance, the family is also anxiously awaiting a match for Isaac’s kidney transplant—a life-saving procedure that remains uncertain.

Support the Piasecki family and help fund Isaac’s transplant journey by donating to their GoFundMe at Aid for Isaac’s Lifesaving Transplant. Those interested in becoming a kidney donor can learn more about the process at Froedtert Hospital’s Transplant Program.