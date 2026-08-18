Neenah competes for Hallmark Christmas Town title

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Neenah has been named one of 25 Official Hallmark Christmas Towns nationwide and is now a finalist for Hallmark’s Merriest Christmas Town of 2026, city officials announced Tuesday.

The city was nominated by community members as part of Hallmark’s nationwide search for communities that reflect holiday traditions, neighborhood charm, goodwill and community connection.

Neighbors can vote for Neenah once a day, now through Sep. 4, by clicking this link.

“Neenah’s strong sense of community, determination to persevere, cherished holiday traditions and the generosity of our residents are qualities that make this recognition especially meaningful,” said Neenah Mayor Brian Borchardt. “We invite everyone who loves Neenah to select our city each day and help share our community’s Christmas spirit with people across the country.”

After the voting period, judges will evaluate the 25 finalist towns and the winning town will receive the opportunity to serve as the filming location for a future Hallmark holiday movie.

The city is encouraging residents and supporters to share the contest on social media and invite others to participate.