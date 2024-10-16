Neenah Common Council to vote on police department reorganization

NEENAH (NBC 26) — The Neenah Common Council will vote Wednesday on a reorganization plan for the police department that aims to change some job roles and adjust front desk hours.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with details edited for the web.)

According to a memo from Police Chief Aaron Olson, the department proposes to reorganize civilian staff and modify lobby hours.

Currently, the front desk is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, but the new plan would change this to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Assistant Police Chief Jeffery Bernice said the late-night hours often resulted in low activity, requiring overtime pay to cover shifts. “We wanted to save taxpayers money and be more efficient,” he said.

The police lobby will still be accessible after hours, with a phone available for contacting a patrol supervisor or the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, according to Bernice.

As part of the reorganization, the department plans to eliminate two positions: a communications technician and an administrative assistant.

The change, according to the memo, would help reallocate funds and staff to open records work and enhancing the Community Service Aides (CSA) program, which assists young college students interested in law enforcement careers.

Chief Olson said in the memo that the changes are expected to save over $10,000 in the operating budget.

Neenah Mayor Jane Lang supported the plan, saying that the city is one of the last in the Fox Cities to make these changes.

“Public safety is our top priority. This is not about reducing services; it's about reorganizing them,” she said.

If approved by the Common Council, the proposed changes will go into effect on January 1 next year.