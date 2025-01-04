Neenah business moves forward after alleged contractor fraud

Alleged Scam: Tailored Hide Custom Leather and Gift Gallery owner Leanne Wasigner claims Elite Construction defrauded her business out of $16,000 after a car crash damaged the building.

Legal Action: Elite Construction owner Christopher Koehler faces multiple theft charges in Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties for defrauding local businesses.

Business Impact: The financial loss and incomplete repairs have hindered Tailored Hide’s growth, forcing Wasigner to hire another contractor at her own expense.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A small business in Neenah is working to recover after its owner says they were scammed out of thousands of dollars.

Leeann Wasigner, owner of The Tailored Hide Custom Leather and Gift Gallery, says the loss has been frustrating.

“Thousands, thousands of dollars. Tens of thousands,” Wasigner said.

The troubles began in June 2022 when a car crashed into the shop's building on Commercial Street, causing significant damage.

“We got a phone call from the police that a car heading south on Commercial Street had gone airborne and crashed into our building,” Wasigner said.

After repairing the brickwork, Wasigner turned to Elite Construction of Fond du Lac to replace the damaged windows. But she says the company never completed the job.

“The brick guy did fantastic,” Wasigner said. “But the contractor said he was having problems getting the windows. We kept pushing, and finally, he said the windows were in. But he replaced the broken ones with a sheet of blandex—and we never heard from him again.”

Elite Construction owner Christopher Koehler is now facing multiple theft charges. According to court records, Winnebago County prosecutors have charged Koehler with two counts of theft by contractor for defrauding Tailored Hide out of $16,000 and Satori Imports in Oshkosh out of more than $18,000.

In addition, Koehler is facing a separate felony theft charge in Fond du Lac County.

Ebanie McCauley, a leather tailor at The Tailored Hide, says the experience has been eye-opening.

“You hear about it, but when it happens to you, it's definitely like, ‘We’ve got to watch what we spend and save money where we can,’” McCauley said.

Wasigner says the ordeal has hurt the business’s ability to grow.

“I mean, we managed to do okay, but I had to hire a second contractor to finish the work, which came directly out of my pocket. It’s not good,” she said.

Koehler is scheduled to appear in court on January 27 in Fond du Lac County. Koehler also has a later date on March 6, in Winnebago County. Both appearances are for plea and sentencing hearings.

For Wasigner, the case now rests in the hands of the legal system.

“I guess we’ll just follow the path and see what the court decides,” she said.