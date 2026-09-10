Neenah breaks ground on Kimberly Point Lighthouse restoration project

NEENAH (NBC 26) — The city of Neenah broke ground Wednesday on a new project to improve the Kimberly Point Lighthouse, taking a major step toward preserving one of its most treasured landmarks.

The project includes plans to restore the lighthouse inside and out, improving accessibility and maintaining the structural integrity of the historic structure.

Community members gathered along the Lake Winnebago waterfront to celebrate the future of the lighthouse, which has been a staple of the city for generations.

Megan Kitzman Kimberly Point Lighthouse Preservation Project Groundbreaking Ceremony

Michael Kading, director of Neenah Parks & Recreation, reflected on the lighthouse's enduring significance.

"Amongst the chaos and the destruction of the tornado, the lighthouse was still standing proving safe passage and hope that a brighter day was to come," Kading said.

Mayor Brian Borchardt spoke to what the landmark means to the people of Neenah.

"This is symbolic of what the people of Neenah are — it's, you know, those symbols sometimes give people comfort, joy, hope, all those things and today was a symbol of that," Borchardt said.

"And the community coming together and says we remember our past — you know we always look to the future and find out what needs to be done, but sometimes we pause and say this is a part of our history and we want to make sure we restore it. It's important," Borchardt said.

Megan Kitzman Kimberly Point Lighthouse

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, neighbors enjoyed music, fun, and a lighthouse staple — Dilly Bars.

City leaders say an estimated 500 people on average visit the lighthouse park every day during the summer. They hope to have the project finished by spring 2027.