Local NFL player recalls career, sets example for others

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Few players from Northeast Wisconsin have been selected in the NFL Draft, but one player with ties to Oshkosh and Neenah heard his name called eleven years ago.

Peter Konz was born in Oshkosh and starred as an offensive tackle at Neenah High School. He went on to attend UW-Madison, where he made the switch to center; and was ultimately selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round of the 2012 draft.

Konz said the hours leading up to his selection were "really stressful," but that all changed once he heard his name called.

“You’re just so elated," he said. "Once that pressure is broken and you know where you’re going and you’re on that phone call, you just don’t think.”

Konz had a quick start to his NFL career, and recalled being on the field for the opening kickoff of his first-ever game, "hoping it would be a touchback so I didn't mess anything up!"

He earned a starting spot and made it to the NFC Championship game with the Falcons in his rookie year.

Unfortunately, it wouldn't last. An ACL injury in his third year ended his professional football career.

Konz's former offensive line coach and the current Neenah High Activities Director, Mike Elkin, says that while Konz was a great player, the most important part of his legacy is the example he set for others.

“We want younger kids and other kids within our community to recognize that that’s an opportunity," he said. "[We want them to say] ‘Hey he did it, why can’t I do it?"

As for Konz, he said his favorite NFL experience, was getting the chance to come home and play in front of friends and family.

“Being in the snow, in December on Lambeau is something we all kind of dream of," Konz said. "You’re playing in front of your neighbors really, all the people of the Fox Valley who were at that game probably saw me, and while their beers were frozen I hope they were giving me a little cheer.”

