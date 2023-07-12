'Library on the Move' gathers kids for fun in sun, story time, stretching

FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — On Tuesday mornings at Fritse Park in Fox Crossing, kids and parents have been enjoying the great outdoors while growing a love for reading.

In a collaboration by the Neenah Public Library and Fox Crossing Parks and Recreation, an event called "Library on the Move" is gathering kids together for story-time and park activities.

At the event, parents can also check out library books from a mobile library called the "bibliocycle."

WGBA Neenah Public Library's bibliocycle

Jodi Leslie is the Youth Services Librarian with Neenah Public Library.

She said she chooses books with certain ideas in mind.

“We'll do things on summer or outdoor themes, but we really choose books that have illustrations that are very attractive to a crowd. So, bright colors. Oftentimes, like larger illustrations – not detailed that you need to look up close – and then we look for books with minimal text and maybe some repetition where the kids can participate with a repeated line,” Leslie said.

The books seem to keep the gathered crowd engaged and entertained, which Leslie said she loves to see.

“When there's a park and a big slide on the hill, we feel pretty, like, we must be doing something right if they want to come and sit and listen to us,” Leslie said.

The story time also includes movement breaks, with dancing and stretching — even scavenger hunts for common items around the park.

When it's time to return for the next story, the librarians will blow a wooden train whistle.

Because the event takes place outdoors, it is not a rain-or-shine event. Some days, a light mist isn't too concerning, but a downpour means a postponement.

A rainy day keeps the bibliocycle away.

For more information about the event, you can visit the Library on the Move website.