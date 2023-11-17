Joy to the Square: Seven Thymes flower shop opens second location in downtown Neenah

Seven Thymes shop for "flowers and other lovely things" is opening a second location only a few feet away in downtown Neenah.

Owner Joelle Miller is the mother of seven children and the owner/lead designer at Seven Thymes.

Joelle shares that she opened a flower store because Neenah didn't have one before, and it was something she loved that she could do to add more joy to her community.

If you love Hallmark Original Christmas movies, you're going to want to check this out.

I'm your Neenah Neighborhood Reporter Darby McCarthy, and I stopped by the new location addition for Seven Thymes downtown and got to get a peak at what this new spot will bring.

Sometimes, when you walk into a space, everything about it sparks joy — and the smell of flowers doesn't hurt either.

Joelle Miller has owned a location of her Seven Thymes shop for "flowers and other lovely things" since the spring of 2022. But she's already added a new location just a few feet away.

She says community is one of her most motivating factors.

“I am grateful for the people in this community and neighboring communities. It's because of them that we are here and that we can stay here, and that we've been able to expand.”

In January, when Joelle says we need the sunshine most, the old location will offer flower-arranging workshops and classes to provide a wholesome way for people to all come together.

Until then, it will offer a secondary retail space, so Joelle says feel free to pop into both in your window shopping downtown.

The number seven in her shop name is also meaningful because Joelle is the proud mother of seven children!

If you want to stop by, the shop's new location will be open all week during the holiday season. The old location will be open from Wednesday through Sunday.