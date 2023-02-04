Hair by Serria is sharing the love, one haircut at a time.

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Serria Morris has been doing hair for 15 years.

“Why I got into business is because I always wanted a hair salon that everyone can come to and also feel like they can be accepted at the salon,” said Serria Morris, owner of Hair by Serria.

Hair by Serria is not your average salon.

“We're known to be the multicultural-diversity salon, for all cultures and all nationalities,” said Morris.

Her service to the community doesn't stop there.

“We always offer community service where we go out and offer free haircuts,” said Morris.

This month she is sharing the love by offering various dates of free haircuts.

“Our mission statement is that everyone deserves to look and feel their best,” said Morris.

Chelsea Rhodes heard about Share the Love.

“I was like, you know what, I need to book myself a hair appointment because it's been 4 or 5 years since I've done something nice to my hair,” said Chelsea Rhodes, a Hair by Serria client. “People do want to look their best and they want to feel good and that's something that's a service she provides.”

Serria's salon is more than inclusive.

“What we do is we actually make sure that anything, any hairstyle we do on hair type, we can do on all hair types,” said Morris. “I always wanted to make sure that the box of being an African American salon doesn't get conveyed that a person like myself only does Black hair.

She's constantly training and learning so she can do every hairstyle on every hair type.

“I realized that when they look good, they feel better,” said Morris.

This might be Share the Love month, but at Hair by Serria, it's their goal to do that every month.