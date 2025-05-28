Watch Now
Fuel spill on I-41 in Neenah causes several roads to close

The Neenah-Menasha Fire Department is one of the five agencies part of the collaboration
NEENAH (NBC 26) — A fuel spill on the I-41 southbound off ramp to Oakridge Road in Neenah has led to several road closures on Wednesday, according to the Neenah Police Department.

Police say officers were called to respond to the fuel spill just after 10 a.m. As a result, the following closures are now in effect:

  • I-41 southbound off-ramp to Oakridge Road / Main Street
  • I-41 northbound off-ramp to Oakridge Road / Main Street
  • Oakridge Road eastbound from Tullar Road to Green Bay Road.
  • N. Green Bay Road (outside lane only) from Main Street to Chapman Avenue.

According to police, barricades and signage are being placed by the Neenah Department of Public Works and the Winnebago County Highway Department to allow for clean up.

Police say updates will be shared on Neenah Police Deparment's social media page once roads reopen.

