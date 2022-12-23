"Frosty" the crossing guard makes appearance in Neenah

NEENAH (NBC 26) — If you've been on the corner of S Commercial St and Olde School Rd this month, you've probably seen a snowman walking around.

That snowman would be Vicki Hanson.

“Spreading a little love and a little joy at Christmas time,” said Hanson.

Vicki has been a Neenah crossing guard for seven years.

“I have the best kids, the best families. It's really a lot of fun,” said Hanson.

Throughout December, she's been crossing students while dressed in a Frosty the Snowman costume.

“I've been Frosty, oh... three years,” said Hanson.

The costume came from the W-Nots Community Choir, where Hanson and other Christmas characters travel to nursing homes to carol in their costumes.

As it turns out, children aren't the only ones who love to see Frosty.

“We go to nursing homes and assisted living from after Thanksgiving until the middle of Christmas and dance and sing and act out Christmas songs,” said Hanson.”

As for why Frosty dons the costume every day of December:

“Kids have enough stress and enough to think about, if they can just grab some love and joy in one moment of their day, it's my job to bring them happiness,” said Hanson.

That's exactly why she does it. To spread holiday cheer and brighten little faces.

“Frosty's a really good guy. He came to life which I think is really cool,” said one student.

“She's always super nice to me and really fun to be around,” said another student.

The perfect way to end the last day of school in 2022… And we all know she'll be back again some day.

