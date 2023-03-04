Friday marks end of Neenah High School’s inaugural “inclusion week”

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Friday's Unified Special Olympics game marked the final day of Neenah High School's inaugural “inclusion week.”

Neenah High School kicked off their inclusion week with activities for everyone.

“... [O]n Tuesday we had sticky notes all along the school to have inclusion quotes,” said Caroline Hodges, member of the Youth Activation Committee.

Students even signed an inclusion pledge.

“We just want to make sure that everybody who is a part of the school knows that these kids who are participating in these basketball games are incredible people that are definitely worth getting to know,” said Hodges.

NHS students have made inclusion a top priority.

“I think just to show the students that there’s more to Neenah High School than you may see,” said Madison Oeftger, member of the Youth Activation Committee.

In 2020, NHS was recognized as one of 22 high schools on the ESPN Special Olympics Honor Roll for its inclusion of students with and without disabilities.