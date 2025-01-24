First of three new airboats arrives in Neenah to boost Winnebago County water rescues

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue receives the first of three advanced airboats, enhancing water and ice rescue capabilities.

Partnership with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office aims to improve safety on local waterways year-round.

The airboat features cutting-edge technology, including thermal imaging, radar, and GPS, ensuring swift emergency response.

A new partnership between Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is boosting water and ice rescue capabilities in the region with state-of-the-art airboats. Thanks to a federal grant secured by the Sheriff’s Office, three airboats were purchased for use across Winnebago County, with the first stationed at Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue’s Station 32.

The partnership is straightforward: the Sheriff’s Office supplies the boats, stationed at partner fire departments like Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue. Firefighters are trained to operate the equipment and respond to emergencies.

Neenah-Menasha Firefighter Bennet Krings is one of five firefighters in his department qualified to operate the new airboat. “As we go through the winter, we see a lot of ice fishermen out on the lake,” Krings said. “Having something that we can use in the event of an emergency is huge.”

The new airboat features advanced technology, including a thermal imaging system, radar, and a state-of-the-art GPS, which will allow rescuers to locate and respond to incidents quickly and effectively.

While Neenah-Menasha is the first department to receive the airboat, the Oshkosh Fire Department will receive its boat in the spring, followed by the Winneconne-Poygan Fire District later this year.

Each shift at Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue is staffed with at least three trained operators, with up to five on some shifts, ensuring a rapid response when needed. “It’s a pretty huge feeling to be prepared,” Krings said.

Though the airboat has not yet been used in an active rescue, the department continuously trains and prepares for emergencies. This readiness underscores the importance of the partnership, which enhances safety across Winnebago County’s waterways year-round.