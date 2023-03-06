Firefighter, resident injured in Neenah apartment fire

NEENAH (NBC 26) — A firefighter and a resident were injured during an apartment fire in Neenah that displaced a dozen people Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the report of a structure fire around 12:15 p.m. at 2116 Marathon Avenue in Neenah.

According to Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, firefighters saw a large amount of black smoke coming from the two-story building upon arrival.

Officials learned an occupant of a second-story apartment unit, where the fire originated, tried to extinguish the fire. In doing so, the resident suffered minor burns to their hands and face. They then evacuated with their 8-month-old child and called 911.

The fire was contained to the second-story apartment unit, however, there was significant smoke damage to the apartments on the second floor.

Additionally, a first-floor apartment directly under the second-floor apartment had water damage. Both units have been determined to be uninhabitable.

Firefighters learned after the initial fire was extinguished that a fire had spread to the attic area. Numerous holes were cut into the sides of the building to remove smoke from the attic.

A firefighter injured their knee entering the apartment where the fire was located when trying to remove themselves from the extreme heat.

The apartment had working smoke detectors and the building's fire alarm system operated as designed, however, the building did not have a fire sprinkler system.

It is estimated the fire caused about $400,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire was determined to be careless use of smoke material and is accidental in nature.

