Fewer lunch concerts, more evening fun in downtown Neenah

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Downtown Neenah will hosts its summer concerts in a new way this year.

Future Neenah, a local nonprofit, announced Tuesday the Out to Lunch concert series will continue in Shattuck Park, but only once a month. The reformatting was attributed to a decline in midday foot traffic due to more remote work post-pandemic.

“For two decades, Out to Lunch has created a space where people could pause, connect, and celebrate summer together,” said Future Neenah Executive Director Brent Bowman. “We’re incredibly proud of what this series has meant to our community. As we look ahead, we’re excited to reimagine how we bring people together in ways that reflect today’s downtown and help set the stage for the future.”

In place of weekly lunchtime concerts, Future Neenah will launch a new downtown pop-up music series featuring duos and trios at local businesses and gathering spots such as Alta Alley and Gateway Park in the evenings throughout the warmer months.

Organizers say pop-up dates and performers will be announced on Future Neenah's Facebook page and website.

“With fewer lunch concerts, we’re able to invest in even bigger and better evening entertainment experiences,” Bowman added.

The Out the Lunch series will begin June 18 with The Pocket Kings, followed by Randy Peterson (Kids' Concert) July 16, and Elvis John on Aug. 20.