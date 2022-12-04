Fans come out to cheer on U.S. in 3-1 loss to the Netherlands

NEENAH — The U.S. Men's National Team played their biggest World Cup match in eight years today, and fans in Northeast Wisconsin came out in droves to cheer them on.

Fans packed Greene's Pour House in Neenah to watch the U.S. take on the Netherlands in a Round of 16 elimination game. The crowd had little to cheer about in the first half, as the U.S. gave up two goals for a 2-0 half-time deficit, but erupted when Haji Wright scored in the 76th minute to cut the Netherlands' lead to 2-1.

Fans EXPLODED here at Greene’s Pour House in Neenah when the US cut the lead to 2-1. Unfortunately the Netherlands got it back minutes later pic.twitter.com/4qACEzT1BF — Seth Гуменюк (Humeniuk) (@seth_humeniuk) December 3, 2022

The celebration was short-lived though, as Denzel Dumfries scored to make it 3-1 in favor of the Netherlands around four minutes later. That score would hold up as the final, sending the Netherlands on to the quarterfinal and ending the U.S.' World Cup run.

Despite the disappointing result, Paul Stinson, founder of the Fox Valley chapter of the U.S. Soccer fan group America Outlaws, said he was pleased with the team's effort, and is excited about their future.

“It was a beautiful game today," Stinson said. "It’s sad to say that you can be the better team and lose, but that’s what I feel happened today. I couldn’t be prouder of our boys and I look forward to the next World Cup where we’re gonna win it all."

With the loss, the U.S. is eliminated from World Cup competition. But fans hope they're poised for a return in 2026, when the United States will co-host the World Cup, along with Canada and Mexico.