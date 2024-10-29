Exploring the haunting tales of Doty Island with Filmmaker Michael Sajbel

Michael Sajbel, the filmmaker of the horror film based in Neenah titled "Wraith" breaks down the haunted areas within Doty Island that inspired the movie.

Wraith was released in 2017

Michael Sabjel reveals different ghosts and rumors within Neenah.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For years, rumors have circulated about Doty Island being haunted. Local resident and NBC 26 reporter Ezekiel Telemaco spoke with filmmaker Michael Sajbel, who recently directed a horror movie called "Wraith," inspired by these local legends.

Before choosing a filming location, Sajbel said he learned about a ghost named Rebecca. He said, “I was talking with several people, and one told me about a ghost named Rebecca.” According to Sajbel, Rebecca is said to roam Wisconsin Avenue and is known for her care of animals. He said, “If there was a squirrel caught in a drain pipe or a dog that didn’t get fed in time, Rebecca would turn TVs on and off.”

Sajbel chose Doty Island for his film, which reflects the area's historic homes and ghost stories. However, two weeks before filming, he faced a setback. He said the owner of the original filming location informed him that they had recently had a bishop bless the house and did not want any filming inside.

He said, “We had to adapt. We did an attic in one house and used another for the main floors.”

Although his business is based in Los Angeles, Sajbel said he still lives tin the Fox Valley area. He expressed a desire to showcase local stories through his films, saying, “Part of the entertainment is seeing your own town on the screen.”

While opinions vary on the existence of ghosts, the stories surrounding Doty Island continue to captivate residents. Sajbel hinted at the possibility of a sequel to "Wraith," saying, “I could do a sequel quite easily... and I’d love to.”

The rumors of the paranormal on Doty Island remain a topic of interest in Neenah.