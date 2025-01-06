Driver dies after crashing into tree in Neenah

NEENAH (NBC 26) — A man is dead after crashing his car into a tree in Neenah over the weekend.

Neenah Police say officers were called to the 800 block of South Park Avenue on Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m. for reports of a car crashing into a tree.

Police say that several witnesses reported the car was on fire. First responders removed a man who was unconscious from the vehicle and was taken to ThedaCare Hospital in Neenah, where he was later pronounced dead.

As authorities investigated the crash, it was believed at first that a one-year-old child was inside the car.

Police say officers eventually found the baby in the driver's apartment on Cecil Street, about three blocks away from the location of the crash.

Police say the apartment where they found the child was filled with smoke because there was food burning in an oven that was left on. The child was later released to a family member and did not need medical attention.