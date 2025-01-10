Car goes off road in Neenah and plunges into Lake Winnebago

NEENAH (NBC 26) — A car went off a road, drove across the ice, and fell into Lake Winnebago near Neenah's Kimberly Point Park.

Neenah Police say the crash happened Thursday night, after the driver left the roadway in the 200 block of Lakeshore Avenue just south of the park.

Police say the driver was not hurt. Authorities are making arrangements to get the car back.

"We have taken dozens of calls about this and want to make the public aware there is no emergency and the vehicle will be removed as soon as possible," Neenah Police said in a Facebook post.