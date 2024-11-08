Building for the future: Neenah’s New Boys and Girls Club begins to take shape

Construction on Neenah’s new Boys and Girls Club is progressing, with foundation work underway and major materials set to arrive in December, bringing more visible activity to the site.

Construction on Neenah’s new Boys and Girls Club is underway, with workers focused on laying the foundation as the project moves through its early phases. According to Laurie Donker, project manager with Miron Construction, visible progress will soon ramp up, bringing more action to the site as heavy materials arrive.

"Right now it’s not glamorous out there,” Donker said, “but once we get those materials and a crane here, then it’s a little bit more exciting for people to watch."

Next month, the construction team will bring in a crane, which will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Precast components are set to arrive in early December, quickly followed by structural steel. Currently, there are 15 employees on-site, but that number is expected to increase to around 100 as the building’s framework takes shape.

Since breaking ground in September, the project has drawn community support, raising $11 million to fund this new resource for Neenah's youth. The new Boys and Girls Club will offer children a safe space to play, learn, and connect. The facility will include a gym, an outdoor park, and a sensory room designed specifically for children with autism.

"It’s pretty exciting to see the community giving back to the people,” said Bob Hephner, project superintendent with Miron Construction.

As the project takes shape, both the construction team and local residents look forward to the impact it will have on Neenah’s young people, many of whom are eagerly awaiting the chance to explore the new space.

The building is expected to be finished by July 2025.