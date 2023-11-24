Black Friday: The season of spending begins

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving that encourages shopping by offering big discounts.

Shoppers in Neenah shared what they're out looking for, and how their experiences of the day compare.

Some say the addition of an online option has changed the experience, while others say they've seen consistent trends.

In the 50s, the day-after-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy started to become known as "Black Friday" in Philadelphia. Now, you find it advertised everywhere.

I'm your Neenah Neighborhood Reporter Darby McCarthy, and I stopped by a couple local spots to hear what our neighbors think of the day.

“If I spend 14 more dollars I can get $10 free.”

'Tis the season for spending!

According to Adobe Analytics, some of the best-selling items of 2023 are Roblox, card games, makeup gift sets, gift cards, and the Super Mario Bros. Wonder video game.

But that's not what the shoppers I talked to were looking for.

“Maybe some gloves.”

“I got this cool mattress topper.”

“She got some earrings for – how much did you pay for them? Like–”

“It was, it was usually, wait. It was $50, but I paid $14."

Veteran Black Friday shopper Sue Parmen says spreading out the ways you shop has changed the experience.

“It was the good old days. It was a lot of fun, where you could race into a store and get what you want and go to the next store. It was fun. But now it's all online.”

A lot of the shoppers I talked to said this seemed like a mild year.

“It's nice; you don't get run over. Things don't get pulled out of your hands. You don't get screamed at. Oh yeah, I've had stuff taken out of my hands. That was years ago."

“I think there's something to be said for coming in and handling the things that you're going to buy.”

Despite the shift to online shopping, Ablelight Thrift Store Manager Tina Seegers has seen consistent foot traffic for Black Friday in the last 14 years.

“We opened at 9 and we had people waiting outside, which we do every Black Friday, which is awesome.”

“I think that the price point on thrift, and the half-off of our already low prices, and the fact that you're buying something and helping somebody at the same time brings people in, and I think it always will.”

At the thrift store, holiday items are expected to be the best sellers for the rest of the year.

"Merry Christmas. Happy holidays. Happy Shopping!"

"Happy Black Friday!"