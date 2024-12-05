17-year-old arrested in connection to Friday night shooting in Neenah

NEENAH (NBC 26) — A 17-year-old boy is in custody following a Friday night shooting in Neenah, according to the Neenah Police Department.

At around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Neenah Police said officers were called to 130 West Bell St. for reports of shots fired. Three suspects were detained and two shooting victims were identified at that time.

The suspect, who was not identified because of his age, was charged with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and various drug offenses.

Police say the two victims were treated in a hospital for "significant injuries" and are recovering.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at (920) 886-6012, reference case 24-22020.