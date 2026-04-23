Neenah honors longtime teacher as he steps into role as mayor

NEENAH (NBC 26) — After nearly two decades in the classroom, Brian Borchardt is closing one chapter and stepping into another — this time, leading the city he’s spent years serving.

On Tuesday, April 21st, he was officially sworn in as the Mayor of Neenah.

Students and staff at Neenah High School honored Borchardt on his final day in the district, celebrating a career defined not just by teaching, but by connection, service, and lasting impact.

For Borchardt, the transition is both exciting and deeply personal.

“I mean, I understood what I was getting myself into and couldn't be more excited for the opportunity that waits for me tomorrow,” he said.

Over 2 decades in education — 19 of those in the Neenah School District — Borchardt built relationships that extended far beyond the classroom.

“It feels great in the sense that I know that I've impacted so many students from all of Neenah, from all walks of life,” he said. “And that's essentially what the city is.”

That sense of full circle has become especially meaningful as he reflects on former students who are now raising families of their own in the same community.

“It's pretty incredible to see kids, my students, that now have children that are thriving in this community,” Borchardt said. “It comes full circle.”

While he taught subjects like social studies and government, Borchardt says his focus was always something deeper.

“I don't really care as much about content… it's about building relationships and serving people,” he said. “And when you commit to that… people feel that.”

Megan Kitzman Brian Borchardt honored by the students and staff of Neenah High School

That philosophy didn’t just shape his classroom — it ultimately guided him into public service. After serving as an alderman, Borchardt said running for mayor felt like practicing what he had long preached to his students.

“You talk about this, you tell everyone else to do it — now here's your chance to do it,” he said.

Neenah High School Principal Brian Wunderlich has seen that commitment to service firsthand.

“It has been amazing to watch his growth over the last 19 years,” Wunderlich said. “He’s always had a passion for giving back to the community or serving people who needed to be served. So this is a natural transition.”

Wunderlich believes Borchardt’s leadership will help the city continue to grow and thrive.

“I just think that the City of Neenah is going to grow and prosper because of his work now as mayor,” he said.

As Borchardt moves forward, he says leaving behind the relationships he built will be the hardest part — but they are also what prepared him most for what comes next.

“I’m just grateful for the experience and truly blessed to have met the people along the way,” he said.

From the classroom to City Hall, Borchardt’s mission remains the same: serve others, build relationships, and lead with purpose