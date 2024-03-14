Mom wins $1.4 million lottery jackpot playing kids' birthdays

A lucky mom in Illinois hit the lottery jackpot playing her kids’ birthdays.

She scored $1.4 million on Lucky Day Lotto.

It all started when she woke up to soothe her crying baby at night.

“My baby woke up crying, and after tucking them back into bed, I had trouble falling back asleep. So to pass the time, I opened the lottery app on my phone, and I couldn’t believe it when it showed that I had just won $1.4 million! – absolutely wackadoodle,” the winner, nicknamed “Lucky Mom,” said in a press release Wednesday.

She matched all six winning numbers — 6-8-16-17-2 — on the night of March 6.

“I’ve played Lucky Day Lotto here and there, and when I do, I use my kids’ birthdays as my lucky numbers,” said the mother. “I have the best job in the world: I’m a stay at home mom, and I already feel very lucky and blessed for where I’m at in life — but today, the word ‘lucky’ took on a whole new meaning.”

“After I won, I asked my husband — ‘Do you want to know which kid’s birthday helped us win the jackpot?’” she joked.

Lucky Day Lotto is a game exclusive to Illinois. So far in March, 550,000 winning tickets have been sold, amounting to $3 million awarded to players.

