Milwaukee police officer critically injured in shooting dies, Milwaukee Police Department says

MILWAUKEE — The 32-year-old Milwaukee police officer critically injured in a shooting Thursday has died, the Milwaukee Police Department announced Sunday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Association, Kendall Corder was shot several times in his arm and chest, causing severe internal injuries. He had served on the force for the past six years.

Officer Corder was one of two officers shot while responding to a 911 call near 24th and Garfield on the city’s north side that came in shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday. MPD said the officers were unexpectedly ambushed and shot in an alley along North 24th Place.

The officers did not have a chance to return fire after being struck by the bullets, according to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD).

Red Rozay

The second officer, 29-year-old Christopher McCray, was shot in the foot and back. The Milwaukee Police Association said he underwent surgery for the non-life-threatening injuries.

McCray was released from the hospital on Saturday. He’s also served for the past six years.

A police procession was held Sunday evening from Froedtert Hospital to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, where the fallen officer’s organs will be prepped for donation in hopes of saving other lives. Officer Corder's body will be accompanied by a member of the police force 24/7 until his funeral.

22-year-old Tremaine Jones is in custody in connection to the shooting. Formal charges will be filed with the district attorney's office in the coming days.

Related coverage: What we know about the 22-year-old man in custody in connection with police shooting:

22-year-old Tremaine Jones arrested in officer shootings

The Milwaukee Police association shared the following statement on Facebook following Officer Corder's passing:

MPD said in a release that Corder was an officer of bravery, dedication and that his courage in the line of duty will never be forgotten by family, friends and his fellow officers.

Read the statement by MPD that followed an informational release below.

MPD is forever grateful for Officer Corder’s courage in the line of duty. We grieve for his family, friends, loved ones, his partner, and every member of his MPD family whose hearts are shattered by his loss.



MPD is grateful for every one of our men and women who bravely put on the MPD uniform and face unknown dangers daily. We are proud of your response and hard work to this tragedy and recognize how difficult it must be to continue our important work despite just losing a brother.



We ask that the community grieve with us. Officer Corder gave this community six honorable years of service and put his life on the line each time he put on the uniform and reported to work. His bravery and dedication to serve Milwaukee was noble and shall never be forgotten.

Milwaukee Police Department

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Submit a news tip