Meet the precious New Year's babies of 2024 across the US

As the world partied into the new year, hospitals across the U.S. celebrated by welcoming the first babies of 2024.

In Boston, three adorable baby girls made their debut at the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1 — two at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and one at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Pictured above are the cuties from Beth Israel — Emily Margaret, tipping the scales at 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and Ophelia, a petite bundle at 6 pounds, 8 ounces. The third baby, Selena, came into the world at Brigham and Women's Hospital, weighing in at 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

The baby girls are all said to be “doing great and resting comfortably,” according to Boston25News.

In the Garden State of New Jersey, Belen Aguirre Cardona came into the world precisely at 12:01 a.m., weighing in at 5 pounds and 11 ounces. According to WABC, she wore a sparkly dress to celebrate the new year.

In North Carolina, three little bundles of joy marked the beginning of the new year by entering the world for the first time. Just past midnight, at 12:26 a.m., the lovely Tully made her debut at WakeMed Cary Hospital, while at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, a delightful pair of twins brought joy to a happy couple.

Adonis Weathers and Adrian Weathers arrived at 1:39 a.m. and 1:49 a.m., respectively. Adonis, at 6 pounds, 2 ounces, measured 18 3/4 inches, while Adrian, also at 6 pounds, 2 ounces, stretched to 20 3/4 inches.

The medical center reported that the twins and their mother were each presented with gifts to mark them as the first babies born in the state in the new year.

In Georgia, at precisely 2:04 a.m., Doctors Hospital of Augusta welcomed a baby boy named Isis Aleya Roper, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce, and measuring 20 1/2 inches.

In the Lone Star State, a bouncing baby boy made his debut at the UMC Health System at 2:23 a.m. Casey weighed in at 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

In Indianapolis, the tiniest of the bunch, Florence June Miller, claimed the title of the first baby born in 2024 at Franciscan Health Indianapolis. She tipped the scales at 5 pounds and 7 ounces. The hospital reported that by the end of 2023, over 2,100 babies had come into the world at Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

And last but definitely not least, in Michigan, Alexia Anara Rodriguez-Gonzalez graced Holland Hospital with her arrival at 2:56 a.m. Her determination to be a New Year's baby led her to come into the world two weeks earlier than expected. She weighed in at 7 pounds and 13 ounces, measuring 19 inches in length.

May these families have a healthy and prosperous new year!

