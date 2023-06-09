McDonald’s is launching Squishmallow Happy Meals

While Squishmallows are known to be large enough to cuddle with, the company behind the popular plushes is shrinking them for a very special reason: They’re about to be Happy Meal toys!

Jazwares is parenting with McDonald’s to create miniature versions of their stuffed toys that will be in Happy Meals across the country. There will be a total of 24 Squishmallows, including exclusive and seasonal designs, and 14 of them will also include a QR code for a digital playlist created by Universal Music Group that will, according to a press release, “encapsulate the plush’s personality.”

Each participating McDonald’s location will only have 10-12 of the Squishmallows, so if you’d like to collect them all, it might take a bit of work. For your best chance, you’ll want to head to a few different McDonald’s locations and either ask what ones they have or order some Happy Meals and see what you get.

Jazwares does not say when the toys will be in Happy Meals, and McDonald’s has not made any announcements of their own, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for any advertisements from McDonald’s saying that the toys have launched.

According to Scary Mommy, the Squishmallows will be available “later this spring” in “various markets.” Hopefully, that means someplace near you!

Jazwares

While you wait to grab some mini Squishmallows, McDonald’s is offering a new treat to celebrate a very special day. The fast-food chain is celebrating the birthday of their Grimace mascot (or their “purple fuzzy bestie,” as they call him) by offering the first-ever purple milkshake.

The new Grimace Birthday Meal will be available for a limited time beginning June 12. It includes the shake, plus fries and your choice of either a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets. McDonald’s does not say what the shake tastes like, but notes that it is “inspired by Grimace’s iconic color and sweetness.”

McDonald's

Will you be heading to McDonald’s to grab either of these limited-time offerings?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.