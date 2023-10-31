McDonald’s Happy Meals now have limited-edition Disney100 toys

The Walt Disney Company kicked off its 100th anniversary celebration back in January, and the Disney 100 Years of Wonder party hasn’t stopped at the parks or beyond. Now, just a week after the official 100th anniversary on Oct. 16, McDonald’s has new limited-edition toys that Disney fans will race to collect.

The Disney100 Happy Meals are now available for anyone to purchase nationwide at McDonald’s. The promotion begins on Halloween and is scheduled to run through Dec. 4, or until supplies last.

When you purchase one of the Disney100 Happy Meals, you not only get a choice of the classic McDonald’s Happy Meal food options, such as a hamburger, cheeseburger or Chicken McNuggets, kids-sized fry, apple slices and a kids-size drink, you’ll also get two mini Disney collectible characters.

Tucked inside each Disney-decorated Happy Meal box is a smaller box holding the two mystery toys. With a total of 62 possible Disney characters available, you never know which pair you’re going to get.

Various characters from the Disney and Pixar universe are part of this promotional giveaway. Whether you’re a fan of the Disney classic movies, more recent hit films, or even the Marvel and Star Wars worlds, you’ll find something to add to your collection.

Some of the possible Disney characters you could find in your Happy Meal include:

Mickey Mouse

Minnie Mouse

Pluto

Donald Duck

Maleficient

Darth Vader

Captain America

The Mandalorian

Grogu (Baby Yoda)

Mike and Sulley from “Monsters Inc.”

Anna and Elsa from “Frozen”

Moana

Ariel

Tinkerbell

You could also get one of the four new Disney characters from the upcoming movie “Wish,” scheduled for nationwide release on Nov. 22.

When I went to McDonald’s this afternoon to pick up a Disney100 Happy Meal (strictly for review purposes only, of course), I couldn’t wait to see which Disney duo awaited in my Happy Meal. And no, I did not say I was buying it for my kids. That would be silly as an empty-nester.

I got Woody the Sheriff (“Toy Story”) and Mulan!

The toys, while adorable on their own, also interact with iPhones and iPads! Plus, parents can download fun, Disney-themed coloring sheets and activity puzzles from the official Happy Meal website.

The combination of McDonald’s and Disney has us thinking this could be a big seller. So, even though the toys are scheduled to be available through early December, you might want to get your collection started soon.

