MILWAUKEE — Jurors returned to court Wednesday for Day 7 of the Maxwell Anderson murder trial. Anderson is accused of killing 19-year-old Sade Robinson after a first date.

RELATED: Surveillance footage, knives and clothing emerge as key evidence

Watch live: Trial of Maxwell Anderson

Court updates from Wednesday, June 4

Court Evidence — Maxwell Anderson Trial

No large pieces of evidence have been uncovered so far in court on Wednesday.

The state called multiple detectives to testify about additional surveillance video from the night and morning after Robinson was killed.

Court Evidence — Maxwell Anderson Trial

In court, dozens of surveillance videos were shown from city pole cameras that captured Robinson's car leaving Maxwell Anderson's house early in the morning on April 2. Several detectives from both the sheriff's office and the police department detailed the video they pulled from cameras across the city.

Court Evidence — Maxwell Anderson Trial

From those cameras, detectives tracked Robinson’s Honda Civic driving from Anderson's home to the outside of her apartment, then to Milwaukee's north side. Video from highway surveillance cameras also showed the car driving toward Warnimont Park — and then, hours later, back north away from it.

Watch: Surveillance video takes focus on Day 7 in Sade Robinson murder trial

Maxwell Anderson trial: Surveillance video takes focus on Day 7 in Sade Robinson murder case

Throughout Wednesday morning, the state repeatedly asked witnesses to describe the windows of the car as it appeared on camera. All of them said the windows were foggy.

The defense continues to argue that it's not possible to tell who was driving Robinson's car.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Submit a news tip