Maxwell Anderson trial: Surveillance video takes focus on Day 7 in Sade Robinson murder case

MILWAUKEE — Jurors returned to court Wednesday for Day 7 of the Maxwell Anderson murder trial. Anderson is accused of killing 19-year-old Sade Robinson after a first date.
RELATED: Surveillance footage, knives and clothing emerge as key evidence
Watch live: Trial of Maxwell Anderson
Court updates from Wednesday, June 4
No large pieces of evidence have been uncovered so far in court on Wednesday.
The state called multiple detectives to testify about additional surveillance video from the night and morning after Robinson was killed.
In court, dozens of surveillance videos were shown from city pole cameras that captured Robinson's car leaving Maxwell Anderson's house early in the morning on April 2. Several detectives from both the sheriff's office and the police department detailed the video they pulled from cameras across the city.
From those cameras, detectives tracked Robinson’s Honda Civic driving from Anderson's home to the outside of her apartment, then to Milwaukee's north side. Video from highway surveillance cameras also showed the car driving toward Warnimont Park — and then, hours later, back north away from it.
Watch: Surveillance video takes focus on Day 7 in Sade Robinson murder trial
Throughout Wednesday morning, the state repeatedly asked witnesses to describe the windows of the car as it appeared on camera. All of them said the windows were foggy.
The defense continues to argue that it's not possible to tell who was driving Robinson's car.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.