This New Tina Turner Barbie Doll Is Simply The Best

Barbie is celebrating the “Queen of Rock ‘n Roll” with a new Barbie doll that’s, well, simply the best.

Part of the brand’s Signature Music Collection, the Tina Turner Barbie will take you straight back to 1984, when “What’s Love Got to Do With It” was ruling the airwaves. The doll is wearing the iconic outfit Turner wore in the music video for that hit single, which includes a black mini dress, denim jacket, sheer black tights and black heels. Of course, she also has her massive signature hairstyle, drop earrings, a necklace and a microphone. This doll has attitude for days!

Turner worked directly with the Barbie team to help with the doll’s creation and designer Bill Greening says her look from that video was the choice right from the beginning.

“As a Gen Xer, MTV was a big influence in my pre-teen and teen years. ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ and ‘Let’s Stay Together’ was our introduction to Tina, for kids of my generation,” Greening said in a press release. “‘What’s Love’ was such a huge hit – the video was on MTV constantly! The song and iconic look really defined Tina’s ‘80s comeback to me.” Mattel

One of the best-selling recording artists of all time, Turner began singing as a young girl in her Tennessee church choir. According to Mattel, she is now the first woman to have hits reaching the charts in seven consecutive decades, spanning from 1960’s “A Fool in Love,” with then-husband Ike Turner, to 2020’s remix of “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” with Kygo.

While the Tina Turner Barbie does not stand on its own, it comes with a stand and is articulated, so you can place it in multiple poses. It also comes with a certificate of authenticity from Mattel. You can purchase the new limited-edition Tina Turner Barbie for $55 on Mattel’s website and at Amazon.

This little plastic private dancer is just the latest doll in the Barbie Signature Music Collection, which also includes a likeness of Gloria Estefan and dolls inspired by Elvis Presley and David Bowie.

If you’re looking for more dolls based on real icons, Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series features female role models like Ida B. Wells, Dr. Maya Angelou, Eleanor Roosevelt, Helen Keller, Dr. Jane Goodall and the latest addition, Madam C.J. Walker.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.