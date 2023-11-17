Wisconsin State Capitol Holiday Tree officially standing in the Rotunda

MADISON — The 2023 State Capitol Holiday Tree went up in the Rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol on Thursday.

This year's theme celebrates Wisconsin's 175 years. The theme,"Celebrating 175 Years of Wisconsinites," honors Wisconsin being founded as a state on May 29, 1848.

Ornaments that are on the Capitol's holiday tree are handmade by students, families, and Wisconsinites throughout the state.

All students and families can submit ornaments by Nov. 22 to the Wisconsin Department of Administration [address provided at the bottom of this article]. Gov. Evers encouraged kids to decorate their ornaments in lieu of Wisconsin and what Wisconsin means to them, according to a letter sent out to Wisconsin schools. The ornaments that will adorn the tree represent the diverse groups of people that live in Wisconsin.

“For 175 years, Wisconsin—from its Great Lakes coasts to its vast white pine forests and fruitful farmland—has made countless contributions to our country and to the world,” wrote Gov. Evers in a letter sent to students and educators.

These ornaments must be made with non-breakable materials because of shipping and handling. They must be between four to six inches, and they must be a color that does not blend in with the tree. People are encouraged to add a 10-inch ribbon loop or string so the ornaments can hang.

Ornaments can be sent to:

Emily Gorman

Wisconsin Department of Administration

Division of Facilities and Transportation Services

17 West Main Street, Suite 119

Madison, WI 53703